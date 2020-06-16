Protesters march from Revolution Hall to Pioneer Square

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday’s nightly Black Lives Matter march led by Rose City Justice returned to downtown Portland for the first time in more than a week. The demonstration began at Revolution Hall, as it often has. From there, protesters began their march with a final destination of Pioneer Square.

Earlier on Monday, the Portland Police Bureau announced over Twitter that the fence surrounding the Justice Center will be taken down, “to show our willingness to have dialog and peaceful communication toward starting to heal our community.” The outer fence has been the sight of ongoing demonstrations since late May when demonstrators broke into the Justice Center.

As protests continue into a third week in the city of Portland, the demonstrations are set against a backdrop of changes. The Portland Police Bureau appointed a new Chief of Police, Lt. Charles “Chuck” Lovell, on the 11th day of protests against police brutality.

As city leaders prepared to vote on a budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty proposed several new amendments in line with protesters’ call for change: eliminate the Gun Violence Reduction Task Force, transit police, and school resource officers. While the City Council failed to agree on a final budget last Thursday, they are expected to vote on it during a Wednesday, June 17, meeting.