Protesters march to police union in North Portland

2020 Protests

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters stand at North Lombard Street across from the Portland Police Association Headquarters. July 13, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several dozen people marched from Kenton Park to the Portland Police Association Headquarters Monday evening.

People stood across the street from the building, and some occupied traffic lanes on North Lombard.

Portland police officers told people to return to the sidewalk over a loudspeaker.

  • N Lombard (near N Denver) eastbound traffic is getting by the protest but westbound lanes were temporarily blocked. July 13, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters occupy the lanes of North Lombard outside the Portland Police Association headquarters, July 13, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters occupy the lanes of North Lombard outside the Portland Police Association headquarters as police tell them to leave, July 13, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters occupy the lanes of North Lombard outside the Portland Police Association headquarters, July 13, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Protesters occupy the lanes of North Lombard outside the Portland Police Association headquarters, July 13, 2020 (KOIN)

This is a developing story.

