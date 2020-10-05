Protesters organize at Portland’s Waterfront Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests continued in Portland Sunday evening, after roughly four months of demonstrations against police brutality were only briefly interrupted by smoke and hazardous air quality brought on by wildfires.

A direct action march was scheduled to start at Tom McCall Waterfront Park Sunday evening at 8 p.m., according to social media posts. A few dozen people gathered in the park for the demonstration. A march was scheduled to follow an hour later. Portland police were also nearby and could be heard making announcements addressing the crowd.

A march is proceeding through McCall Waterfront Park toward the new Multnomah County Courthouse. To participants: Stay on the sidewalk. Do not go into the street. Vandalism to the courthouse will not be tolerated. If you commit vandalism you are subject to arrest or use of force. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 5, 2020

Earlier Sunday, a new collective organized an event in Northeast Portland where they called for social change through peaceful protest. The “I Choose Love” event featured Black leaders and took place in Irving Park. Leaders hope to move Portland forward without destroying the city.

Also on Sunday afternoon, supporters for Aaron “Jay” Danielson gathered downtown where he was shot and killed at SW 3rd Avenue and Alder Street.

Danielson died on the day a caravan of President Donald Trump supported drove through Portland. Chandler Pappas, a friend of Danielson’s who was with him that night, was also downtown Sunday.

The man who was a suspect in Danielson’s death was ultimately shot and killed in Washington by members of a federal task force.

During Sunday’s gathering, it appeared as if people with left-leaning and right-leaning ideologies got in some heated discussions in the streets. Some people reported being maced or hit with pepper spray.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Portland police about this reported incident. Sgt. Kevin Allen said patrol was monitoring the event, but no arrests were made at that point. He said the bureau would put out more information if that changed.