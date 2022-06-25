PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 200 people gathered in Grant Park in Portland Saturday night, then marched down Sandy Boulevard smashing windows in what was labeled a march for abortion rights.

The group began arriving at the park around 9 p.m. and began their march around 10 p.m. Multiple businesses including a Starbucks were damaged. A school bus was seriously damaged. Fireworks were lit.

A Tesla was seriously damaged on Northeast Hancock. A witness who saw it happen left a note on the car and tried to make a police report. (Photo in the photo gallery below.)

By 11:30 p.m. many of the protesters had dispersed but some remained at the nearby school.

A heavy police presence remains in the area.

A flyer seen on social media labeled this a “direct action” and urged attendees to “Wear Black,” both common phrases used during the Portland protests that erupted in 2020.

“If Abortions Aren’t Safe Then You aren’t Either,” the flyer stated.

About 200 people marched from Grant Park down Sandy Boulevard in Portland and smashed windows ostensibly in support of abortion rights, June 25, 2022 (KOIN)

A group of protesters marched down Sandy Boulevard in Portland and vandalized businesses and damaged this Tesla. The note was left by a witness, June 25, 2022 (KOIN)

This incident comes one night after 10 people were arrested in a so-called “Night of Rage” protest in Eugene on following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case. The unrest in Eugene started as a gathering near a pregnancy center and ended in 10 arrests, most for disorderly conduct.

Protesters also gathered in Portland Friday night. A crowd estimated at more than 1500 people voiced their displeasure over the Supreme Court decision. The gathering was peaceful.

However, around 11 p.m. a KOIN 6 News crew saw a separate group start marching, with some participants throwing glass bottles at the federal court house building and starting a street fire.

While the majority of the protest was peaceful, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell issued a statement saying “I respect the right to gather and demonstrate, and I urge everyone who does to do so peacefully.” Lovell continued “I urge you to reject any attempt to undermine your message by those who utilize the tactics of criminal destruction.”