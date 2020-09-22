Protesters return to Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters once again returned to the Penumbra Kelly Building in Southeast Portland Monday night, according to local police.
The mass gathering blocked traffic on East Burnside in both directions.
The Kelly Building, which houses offices for both the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, has been the frequent site of demonstrations in the past.
Via Twitter, police warned people not to go onto the property or they could face “arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents…”
This is a developing story.
