Protesters return to Southeast Portland

The crowd is large enough to block traffic on E Burnside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters once again returned to the Penumbra Kelly Building in Southeast Portland Monday night, according to local police.

The mass gathering blocked traffic on East Burnside in both directions.

The Kelly Building, which houses offices for both the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, has been the frequent site of demonstrations in the past.

Via Twitter, police warned people not to go onto the property or they could face “arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents…”

Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, impact weapons and/or OC munitions (Oleoresin Capsicum). Stay off of the Penumbra Kelly Building Property. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 22, 2020

