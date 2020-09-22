Protesters return to Southeast Portland

The crowd is large enough to block traffic on E Burnside

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Police stand guard during protests, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Portland, Ore. The protests, which began over the killing of George Floyd, often result frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters once again returned to the Penumbra Kelly Building in Southeast Portland Monday night, according to local police.

The mass gathering blocked traffic on East Burnside in both directions.

The Kelly Building, which houses offices for both the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, has been the frequent site of demonstrations in the past.

Via Twitter, police warned people not to go onto the property or they could face “arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents…”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

