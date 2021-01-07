Tigard PD declares riot as protesters march

Protesters gather in Tigard following the deadly police shooting of a domestic violence suspect, Jan. 7, 2020. (KOIN)

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A riot was declared shortly before 9 p.m. by Tigard police after a group of about 100 protesters began marching toward City Hall and the Police Department.

Protesters took to the streets of Tigard the night after police shot and killed a domestic violence suspect.

Information posted online by SafePDX suggested a group would meet at 7 p.m. at SW Main and Scoffins Street in Tigard, then embark on a Direct Action March an hour later. A poster for the event read “cops shouldn’t answer mental health calls.”

This is a developing story.

Tigard police shooting

Officers were called out to the Edgewood Manor Apartments near SW Hall Boulevard and SW Bonita Road early Wednesday evening. Police said they tried to arrest 26-year-old Jacob Ryan McDuff, who was in his vehicle, but he refused to be taken into custody. Officers said McDuff was armed with a knife.

Police said an officer shot and killed McDuff during the struggle to arrest him. No officers were hurt. The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.