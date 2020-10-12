Statues toppled, windows smashed, riot declared downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A riot was declared downtown Sunday night after demonstrators reportedly smashed the windows out of several buildings, according to Portland police. The protest turned riot unfolded on the eve of Columbus Day, however, in the City of Portland Monday is also known as Indigenous Peoples Day after a declaration was passed in 2015.

People knocked over a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in downtown Portland on Oct. 11, 2020. Someone spray painted the words “Stolen Land” on the base (KOIN).

Multiple statues were spray-painted and toppled in the park blocks. The windows and glass doors to the Oregon Historical Society were smashed out.

Portland police declared a riot around 9:30 p.m. and officers moved in to disperse the crowd.

The first warning from authorities came an hour earlier, around 8:30 p.m. when police tweeted that a “mass gathering” had formed in the park blocks near SW Park Avenue and SW Madison Street. “Some are trying to pull down a statue with a chain,” said police via Twitter. Authorities went on to issue a public warning that anyone involved in criminal behavior would be subject to arrest.

It is unclear how many arrests were made in the wake of the riot declaration.

Photos from downtown:

A mural was defaced near Portland’s South Park Blocks on Oct. 11, 2020 (KOIN)

People used chains to topple a statue of President Theodore Roosevelt in downtown Portland on Oct. 11, 2020 (KOIN)

The front windows of the Oregon Historical Society Museum shattered after demonstrators march through the area. October 11, 2020 (KOIN)

Shields seen in Portland’s South Park Blocks on Oct. 11, 2020. The demonstration, which left at least two statues of American presidents toppled, was declared a riot by police (KOIN).

