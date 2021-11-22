Protester from Friday due in court for separate charges

Elly Starling was arrested Friday night at a riot that happened following the Rittenhouse verdict. (Courtesy:MCSO)

Elly Starling will appear in court Monday for damaging the ICE building in July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A protester, who was arrested during Friday night’s declared riot, will appear in court Monday afternoon for separate charges from July 2021.

The protester, 27-year-old Elly Starling, was arrested during the declared riot in downtown Portland following the Rittenhouse verdict. Portland police arrested Starling on a warrant.

Officials said Starling is connected to charges of destruction of government property that happened in July 2021 after Starling allegedly damaged the ICE building.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office declared the riot Friday night after protestors damaged the Justice Center’s gate.

Authorities said around 200 people threatened to burn down the Justice Center on Southwest Third Avenue Friday night.