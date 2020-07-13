Protests continue for more than 6 weeks at Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrations against police brutality have continued in downtown Portland for more than six weeks. On Sunday, people once again gathered in the public squares across the street from the Justice Center and the US District Courthouse.

This follows a day after a protester was seriously injured by federal officers outside the courthouse Saturday night. That man was still in the hospital Sunday after undergoing surgery for those injuries.

Timeline of Events:

12 a.m.

Protesters stood in the street and the square outside the federal courthouse. So far, there hasn’t been a significant police presence outside.

Mayor Ted Wheeler: A person was seriously injured in #Portland last night. This should not have happened. I spoke with US Attorney Bill Williams about the injuries and learned that the U.S. Marshals Service will be conducting a full investigation: #koin6news #PDX #protests #PNW pic.twitter.com/V4dN1m0Vst — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) July 13, 2020

11 p.m.

The bonfire at the Elk statue grows in size as does the crowd in downtown Portland.

Protesters chant the name of the man who was seriously injured by federal officers outside the courthouse Saturday night. A field medic said he was a regular face at the demonstrations and was always playing music out of a speaker. Donavan LaBella is described as someone who is always laughing.

10 p.m.

A few dozen protesters stood around a bonfire that had been lit at the site where the Elk statue previously stood on SW Main Street.