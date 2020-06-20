Protests continue into 4th week in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday marks the 23rd consecutive day of protests against police brutality and racism across Portland.

On Friday, marches and celebrations took place across the metro area in honor of Juneteenth—the day that those who were enslaved were fully emancipated in America. People marched Vancouver and occupied the Interstate-5 bridge. A youth-led march took place in downtown Portland and was concluded by a prayer led by the interfaith clergy. A Black Liberation Bike Ride was also organized on the city’s Northeast side.

In place of the nightly march led by Rose City Justice from Revolution Hall was a party. A DJ played late into the night and a community that has been marching for weeks spent the evening celebrating Juneteenth.

Protests outside the Justice Center continued Friday night. Shortly after 11 p.m. Portland police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly after stating that people had thrown projectiles at officers. The crowd was moved west by officers who had close the area surrounding the Justice Center.

