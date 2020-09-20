Protests continue: March planned for South Park Blocks

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 18: Protesters use umbrellas to block less lethal rounds fired by federal officers during a dispersal at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on September 18, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Protests against police brutality and racial injustice resumed Friday, after activists called for a pause in response to hazardous air quality from nearby wildfire smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests in Portland continue Saturday evening after a Friday night demonstration in which there were multiple arrests during a declared unlawful assembly near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland.

Portland protests resume, 11 arrested in unlawful assembly

According to a post on Twitter by Safe PDX, a self-described anti-fascist collective, a direct action march is planned at the South Park Blocks, with a gathering time listed of 7 p.m. and a move time set for 8 p.m. The announcement was shared by another Twitter account, Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, though the latter did not repost the original flyer which showed an image of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Neither Saturday’s protest flyer, nor the one which began at Elizabeth Caruthers Park Friday night, contained the slogan “Black Lives Matter.”

The demonstrations followed a brief hiatus of the kind of protests in Portland that often included confrontations with police, marches, and sign-waving. Presumably, the seemingly slowed down activities was due to wildfire smoke. Some groups associated with the Black Lives Matter movement have been continuing their activism non-stop in the form of helping out with wildfire relief efforts to impacted communities of the Pacific Northwest, however.

Previously, the protests lasted over 100 consecutive days and nights as of Labor Day weekend and originally sparked due to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in May, coinciding with worldwide Black Lives Matter Protests.

Both federal law enforcement and Portland Police Bureau made a presence at Friday night’s demonstration near the ICE building. In total, 11 were arrested, ranging in age from 20 to 42, police said.

Though Portland Police Bureau warned that crowd control agents may be deployed Friday night, including tear gas, they later deleted the tweeted announcement and re-issued the warning without the mention of gas.

Last week, Sept. 10, Mayor Ted Wheeler ordered the Portland Police Bureau to stop using CS gas for crowd control during protests.