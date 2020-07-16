Demonstrations continue downtown day after feds gas street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 100 people were gathered in Lownsdale Square in downtown Portland late Wednesday after federal law enforcement officers filled the streets with tear gas outside a federal courthouse overnight.

KOIN 6 News also witnessed Southwest Main Street barricaded between Southwest 2nd and 3rd Avenues on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Portland police said groups of people set up barricades on the street, threw glass bottles and pointed lasers Tuesday night. Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, federal police used tear gas against protesters; the tear gas was witnessed by some KOIN 6 News staff.

In addition, multiple videos on social media showed federal officers driving an unmarked van downtown, getting out, going up to at least one protester, getting them into the van, then taking off without identifying themselves.

Federal agents’ nightly responses to demonstrators over the past week has been assailed by four of Oregon’s federal lawmakers in a joint letter addressed to U.S. Attorney William Barr and acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf, even as President Trump has continued to praise federal officers’ response. The letter was cosigned by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley along with U.S. Reps. Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer.

11 p.m.

Upwards of 150 people listened to speeches near the Justice Center and federal courthouse on SW 3rd Avenue. Authorities turned on a bright white spotlight from several stories up outside the federal courthouse, pointing toward demonstrators.

10 p.m.

By 10 p.m., protesters had blocked off a block of Southwest Main Street between Southwest 2nd and 3rd. At least 100 protesters gathered in Lownsdale Square to listen to speeches and chant.

7 p.m.

At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, about 50 people were present at Lownsdale square, though it’s not clear if all of them were there specifically to protest. Some of the people were in tents, which included a food tent, called Riot Ribs. They have been cooking and giving away free food to people in recent weeks, even as activities descend into chaos late into the night downtown.

Here is an artist, Marché Rhyne, finishing a piece in front of Riot Ribs, a place that has been giving out free food to people in Lownsdale Square across from the Federal Courthouse even late into the night. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/Er7WSks6H5 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 16, 2020

A makeshift vigil with a chain and tea candles could be seen at the location where Donavan LaBella was shot in the head by a riot control munition by federal officers Saturday night. According to multiple witnesses, LaBella was holding a speaker above his head at the time. A KOIN 6 News reporter at the scene saw in the immediate aftermath of the incident two large puddles of blood, in the grass at Lownsdale Square and on the sidewalk. The remnants of one of the blood puddles was still visible on the pavement Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the spot where an apparent vigil is taking shape. A man was shot in the head here with some kind of riot control munition by federal law enforcement in front of the Federal Courthouse Saturday night, according to eyewitness accounts. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/VZsEdnxGox — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 16, 2020

