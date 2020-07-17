People gather downtown amid tensions between Portland, feds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Groups of people continued to gather near Chapman and Lownsdale squares Thursday night despite Portland police clearing those areas with orders for people not to assemble there earlier in the morning.

The downtown parks, which are situated across SW 3rd Avenue from the Justice Center and Hatfield Federal Courthouse, have been central to nightly protests, unrest and often clashes between police and groups of people. The parks had been occupied by people setting up tents in recent days.

The following is a running list of events from Thursday night:

10 p.m.

People started gathering near the Justice Center and federal courthouse building despite fences erected by authorities around the nearby park blocks. Some people arrived with shields. Others were seen wearing helmets.

Homeland Security presence in Portland

The Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf condemned the ongoing violence in the city this week. His caravan arrived in downtown Portland mere hours after Portland police cleared the area in front of the federal courthouse.

Wolfe said in part: “This siege can end if state and local officials decide to take appropriate action instead of refusing to enforce the law.” He added that it is DHS’ duty to protect federal facilities and reiterated the department’s offer to assist local and state leaders to end the “violence perpetuated by anarchists.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Kate Brown blasted Wolf’s comments and the overall federal response regarding the ongoing protests in Portland, saying in part it was “political theater” from President Donald Trump that has nothing to do with public safety.

“The president is failing to lead this nation. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government,” Brown said in a statement.

Federal authorities have used tear gas against demonstrators multiple times since Friday. On Saturday, a federal officer shot a protester in the face with a “less lethal” crowd control munition as the protester was raising a boom box over his head; the protester, identified as Donavan Labella, is recovering from critical injuries.