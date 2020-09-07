Protests in Portland expected to continue into Night 101

Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. According to an officer, police responded with stronger tactics after a molotov cocktail was thrown. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests are expected to continue Sunday after Saturday night demonstrations were declared a riot and more than 50 people were arrested on the 100th consecutive night of unrest in the city.

A rally and march at Alberta Park was planned for Sunday evening, according to posts on social media. As in many previous nights, a march destination was not listed.

On Saturday night, protesters gathered at Ventura Park, but did not make it far before things accelerated into a riot in the residential neighborhood.

Police initially refused to let people march from the park to the East Precinct. When demonstrators decided to march anyway, they were met with a line of police in the middle of SE Stark Street.

“It was clear that the intent of the crowd was not peaceful protest,” police officials said. “Therefore officers were positioned in such a way that prevented the march from reaching East Precinct.”

Minutes after demonstrators came face to face with officers, someone threw a Molotov cocktail, according to Portland police. A KOIN 6 News crew saw at least two flaming objects thrown that started a fire when they hit the ground. At least one person was injured—their shoes catching on fire.

Police declared a riot shortly after 9 p.m. and deployed tear gas, as well as other crowd-control munitions.

Between the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State Police, 59 people were arrested. Everyone arrested faces multiple charges, including 29 who are charged with riot. Other charges include assaulting an officer, arson, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, interfering with an officer, and criminal mischief.