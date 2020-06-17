Live Blog: Crowd gathers at Jefferson HS ahead of march

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday marks the 19th day of protests in Portland to demand changes to the police department and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rose City Justice again hosted a march and rally. Organizers said the night is important because “it is our last chance to show City Council that we want our demands met. So far, they aren’t listening. We need to change that.”

PPB budget hot topic with City Council vote looming

Tuesday’s protests come a day after the Portland Police Bureau dismantled the outer fence surrounding the Justice Center in downtown Portland.

Below is a timeline of events from Tuesday, June 16, 2020:

6:30 p.m.

Hundreds of people gather at Jefferson High School. Some people are handing out voter registration sheets near the entrance to the football field.

Talking about how they don't want people to just settle for small change. Calling for big, lasting reform.



"Power to the people!" pic.twitter.com/oJZ19R520y — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) June 17, 2020

A separate rally for kids is taking place at Sunnyside School Park in Southeast Portland. A drum performance is kicking off the event, after which the group will march down SE Salmon to 37th, fanning out along the sidewalk on Hawthorne, and marching back to the park. Organizers asked everyone to wear a mask and physical distance.

A children’s rally and march for racial justice is beginning with a drum performance at Sunnyside School Park in SE #Portland. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/sHkCNWadnM — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) June 17, 2020

Protests amid a pandemic

Tuesday’s march comes the same day KOIN 6 learned a man who spent days protesting in the city tested positive for COVID-19. Ethan Snyder said he plans to return to protesting as soon as his quarantine period is over.

“I didn’t think I was going to catch it, it was really surprising,” Snyder said, explaining he had been among thousands of other protesters. “I was wearing a mask the whole time — some people weren’t wearing masks but for the most park most people were wearing masks.”

Snyder said he doesn’t think people should be worried about getting the virus while protesting.

“It’s a really important movement and just because I got coronavirus doesn’t mean that it really stops. We’ve seen change in the country starting to get made. Getting back out there and pushing for more is the important thing to do right now,” he said.