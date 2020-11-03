‘Unity March’ planned at Revolution Hall Tuesday night

The words “BLACK LIVES MATTER” projected on the side of Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland, June 19, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Election Day. It’s also another day of planned protests in Portland.

A “Unity march” is planned to begin at Revolution Hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday with protesters expected to march beginning at 6 p.m. The “West Coast Solidarity” event was posted on the public pages of the PDX BLM events calendar and is slated to last until 1130 p.m.

Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland was the starting point for many of the protests that began following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Protesters would gather there, hold a rally and then march through the streets.

Over time, the protests morphed into often violent events that lasted for more than 100 consecutive days, ended only when wildfires erupted throughout Oregon in early September, making the air unsafe for anyone to be outside. Since then, protests have continued, though on a more sporadic basis.

On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown issued a State of Emergency for Portland, putting the Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in charge of a Unified Command and also put the National Guard on standby.

That Unified Command was put into action Monday night when protesters gathered at Director’s Park, then marched to the PSU campus and smashed windows at the Campus Security building. An unlawful assembly was declared and 2 people were arrested.

