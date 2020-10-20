Proud Boy ‘Tiny’ Toese violates probation, gets 6 months

Toese was not allowed to attend local protests for two years under terms of probation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a self-described and prominent member of the Proud Boys, has been sentenced to six months in jail for violating his probation.

In January, Toese pleaded guilty to a 2018 assault charge. As a result, he was put on probation and banned from any protests in Multnomah County for two years. Toese was then arrested in August, accused of violating the terms of his probation numerous times.

Toese participated in a right-wing rally in August in downtown Portland that went awry after being disrupted by counter-protesters. Toese was not arrested at the time over concerns about officer safety, according to Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell.

Earlier in the summer, he was also accused of being involved in an assault in the area of Seattle known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest or “CHOP.”

Tuesday, a Multnomah County judge found Toese “in willful violation of [his] probation” by failing to abide by his probation officer’s directive, leaving the state without permission, failing to report as required, changing residence without permission, participating in a rally, and failing to pay fines/fees, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Toese has been in jail since September 1, according to the Multnomah County Jail roster. He will get credit for time served.

The state sought the maximum sentence, which would have been 12 months in jail, according to the DA’s office.