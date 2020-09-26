Tensions high as opposing protests set to begin in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three separate protests of groups with vastly different ideologies are expected to unfold in relatively close proximity to each other around noon Saturday.

The far-right group Proud Boys announced they would hold a rally at Delta Park in North Portland, but were denied a permit over COVID concerns. Organizers have said that the Proud Boys rally will support President Donald Trump and the police and condemn anti-fascists that the group accuses of “domestic terrorism.”

Anti-fascist groups are expected to hold a rally about 3 miles away at Peninsula Park. A third rally, this one from Black Lives Matter supporters, is planned for Historic Vanport.

Large barriers were placed at Delta Park ahead of an expected large rally by Proud Boys, September 25, 2020 (KOIN)

The history between the groups that often spills into violence spurred Gov. Kate Brown to use her emergency authority to appoint Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton joint incident commanders of Portland for a 48-hour period between Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, large barriers were placed at Delta Park. Though OSP said they would not reveal their tactical plans, they will have “a massive presence” of officers at the park in North Portland beginning Saturday morning. Their presence will also be notable at Peninsula Park and along I-5.

The arrangement ordered by Gov. Brown will allow OSP and MCSO to use tear gas if lives are at risk, and allows dozens more officers to be deployed in their effort to keep the groups apart and avoid bloodshed.

Brown said she “is incredibly concerned about the increased risk of violence in Portland this weekend and the safety of all Oregonians.”

“Some people will be armed, with others ready to harass or intimidate Oregonians,” the governor said. “The pattern of these particular groups is clear, to intimidate, instigate, and inflame.”

Brown was not shy about her directive: “Let me be very clear. Those who commit serious, violent acts will be charged, prosecuted, and held accountable.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who said he was pleased about the governor’s order, said in a statement, “I categorically condemn violence of all kinds by all people. But let me be clear, the alt-right and white supremacist groups organizing to come to Portland on Saturday present the greatest threat we’ve faced so far.”

Traffic and mass transit may be disrupted throughout the day.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as the day develops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.