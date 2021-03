Police guard the Capitol building in Salem on March 28, 2021. (Zane Sparling)

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Proud Boys Rally outside the state capitol in Salem was met with counter-protesters, resulting in some scuffled between the two groups.

Salem police arrested a protester at the Oregon State Capitol and are announcing “please return to your cars and go home” pic.twitter.com/Q77LYClkXv — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) March 28, 2021

During one altercation, the window of a vehicle was smashed. It is unclear whether the window was smashed from the inside or outside.

Police officers also used crowd-control munitions and arrested a protester near the Capitol.

Salem Police have declared an “un-permitted event.” They’re telling people to leave the Capitol area.