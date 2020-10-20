Proud Boys member Alan Swinney denied bail reduction

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : A member of the Proud Boys, an alt-right group, faces off against Black Lives Matters protesters using mace and a paint ball gun on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prominent Proud Boy member Alan Swinney remains in jail after a Multnomah County judge denied his motion for release.

Swinney, 50, has pleaded not guilty to 12 total charges, including assault, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person and unlawful use of mace. Swinney is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys and has the words “Proud Boy” tattooed on his forearm, according to prosecutors.

The indictment alleges Swinney fired a paintball gun at another person at a protest on August 15, causing physical harm. He is also accused of using mace or a similar substance against another person and attempting to assault others on the same day.

Swinney used the same substance while attending a pro-Trump rally in Portland on August 22, according to prosecutors. The same day, Swinney allegedly aimed a real gun into the crowd as well.

Police arrested him on September 30, weeks after the indictment was issued.

His bail was set at $534,000, an amount his lawyers sought to reduce.

Prosecutors, though, argued Swinney poses a safety risk to the community, pointing to his repeatedly attending protests while armed, as well as social media posts in which Swinney is accused of writing things like “You’re not going to tell me how I can defend myself” and “All you lefty judges, DAs, city council, and mayors can get bent.”

Prosecutors say this photo shows Alan Swinney drawing his handgun and holding his finger on the trigger during a protest on August 22, 2020 (courtesy Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office)

Prosecutors say this photo shows Alan Swinney drawing his handgun and holding his finger on the trigger during a protest on August 22, 2020 (courtesy Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office)

In their motion opposing Swinney’s release, prosecutors wrote:

“Defendant advocates for violence, seeks out conflict, has access to firearms, and has explicitly stated that he will not abide by court orders. Defendant has engaged in acts of violence around the United States and believes that he is engaged in a Civil War. Further, the defendant is widely known by the people who oppose his set of beliefs and his release may lead to additional homicides on both sides of the ideological spectrum.“

Swinney moved to Oregon from Texas within the past year, according to court documents, and doesn’t have gainful employment or other ties to Portland. Prosecutors argued that could make him a flight risk.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 13. He is also being sued for $250,000 after allegedly shooting a woman in the chest with a paintball gun during the August 22 rally.