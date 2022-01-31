Proud Boys Toese, Furrow charged with riot in MultCo

A member of the far-right group Proud Boys and a left-wing counter protester fight in a truck on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Events related to riot at K-Mart parking lot in NE Portland in August 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tusitala “Tiny” Toese and fellow Proud Boy Miles Furrow were each indicted on multiple charges Monday related to an August 22, 2021 Proud Boy event in Northeast Portland.

Both Toese and Furrow face assault and riot charges among others. Furrow faces 8 charges, Toese faces 12, Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt said in a release.

That day, demonstrators gathered in the parking lot of a former K-Mart store near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 2 p.m. for the “Summer of Love” event where speakers addressed the crowd of more than 100 people. Some people were dressed in tactical vests and some were wearing apparel associating them with the Proud Boys.

A member of the far-right group Proud Boys and a left-wing counter protester fight in a truck on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 22: Portland police arrest a man who exchanged gunfire with two other men near an anti-fascist protest on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. A large left-wing crowd gathered downtown to counter a planned rally by the far-right organization Proud Boy. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Case Number 21-681328. This unidentified person is the subject of a criminal investigation related to events on August 22, 2021, in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Skidmore Street. (PPB)

About 2 hours later, counter-protesters arrived. The situation escalated quickly. Demonstrators began igniting fireworks, people fired paintball guns and smoke devices. Tires were slashed and windows were smashed on a vehicle.

Toese and Furrow are listed as co-defendants, the DA’s office said.

Proud Boy Tusitola “Tiny” Toese at a downtown Portland protest, August 22, 2020 (KOIN)

Furrow, 41, is charged with 4 counts of 2nd-degree assault with a weapon, 2 counts of 3rd-degree assault and one count each of riot and unlawful use of a weapon.

Toese, 25, is currently jailed in Washington state on unrelated charges. The DA’s office said he won’t be extradited to Multnomah County until the Washington state charges are resolved.

In Multnomah County, he is now charged with 2 counts of riot, 4 counts of 2nd-degree assault with a weapon, and 2 counts each of 3rd-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and 1st-degree criminal mischief.