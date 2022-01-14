READ: Full Portland Police protest training material

Police try to take control of the streets during protests, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Portland, Ore. The protests, which began over the killing of George Floyd, often result frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Editor’s note: The PowerPoint document detailing police tactics and the final slide may be disturbing to some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An internal investigation is underway within the Portland Police Bureau after a PowerPoint training presentation for officers on responding to protests was discovered to have a slide with a meme depicting an officer beating a protester.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced the investigation on Friday afternoon and said the slide was discovered in the training material amid another investigation as a result of a lawsuit connected to the 2020 protests.

As a result of the announcement, officials released the full PowerPoint training material on protest tactics and how officers may address them.

Below is the full training presentation:

“I want to make it clear that the content of this message is not representative of the Portland Police Bureau and it is disappointing to all of us who work so hard to earn the community’s trust,” Lovell said in a statement on Friday.