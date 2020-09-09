Record arrests, repeat offenders, dropped charges: August protest stats

A person hurls a rock through a window at the Multnomah Building at SE Hawthorne and Grand in Portland, August 18, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — August was a month for the history books in Portland. Officers with the Portland Police Bureau made more protest-related arrests than any prior month, though July saw dramatic clashes and dozens of arrests by federal officers during their defense of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

The two highest-profile crimes to take place at or near the nightly clashes don’t actually factor into the data, though, because the suspects either weren’t arrested or were taken into custody well after the fact.

The man accused of brutally attacking a pickup driver in downtown Portland turned himself in days after the alleged crime. And Michael Reinoehl, the self-described antifa supporter suspected of murdering right-wing protester Aaron Danielson on Aug. 29, was never arrested for the crime: federal agents shot and killed him in Lacey, Washington as they attempted to take him into custody.

A still image of Michael Reinoehl shows him standing at a Trump caravan rally on Saturday night, August 29—taken from video by Cory Elia. (Courtesy)

Marquise Love, left in an undated photo, is suspected of attacking a driver in Portland, kicking him in the head and knocking him unconscious during a downtown protest, August 17, 2020 (PPB) (Kalen D’Almeida / Scriberr News / Twitter)

According to jail records and press releases, PPB made 295 arrests in August. Of those, 14.9% were alleged repeat offenders. Kristopher Donnelly, 26, has been arrested four times at protests just during the month of August. Only one case against him is still open in Multnomah County, according to court records. However, he was recently charged with civil disorder by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for allegedly assaulting an officer and being involved in East Portland riots.

Brandon Paape, 31, has also been arrested four times since the protests began. Only one case is still open.

All charges appear to have been dropped against 40-year-old Peter Curtis (preferred name Tabitha Poppins), who had also been arrested four times (Curtis notched a fifth arrest in early September).

Kristopher Michael Donnelly was arrested four times in August 2020 during Portland protests (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Paape was arrested Aug. 28, 2020 on charges of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct II. He has been arrested four times since the protests began (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Peter Curtis was arrested Aug. 18, 2020 on charges of Attempt criminal mischief I, and reckless endangering. Curtis has been arrested several times since protests began (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The youngest person arrested in August was 15 and the oldest was 60, with an average age of 29.65.

The most common charge suspects were arrested on was interfering with a peace officer, followed by disorderly conduct, both charges that are unlikely to be prosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. In fact, some people facing the more serious felony charge of assaulting an officer have also already had their charges dismissed.

The vast majority of those arrested were from Portland, according to arrest records. However, Portland Police did not record the hometown of everyone arrested, and some suspects were listed as having an unknown residence.

Note: At least 28 people arrested in August were previously detained at protests and there were a total of 44 arrests involving alleged repeat offenders. Therefore, some cities (including Newberg and Scappoose) show two arrests when in fact it was the same person being arrested both times.

Washingtonians were, predictably, the most common out-of-state arrestees at the protests. People from California, Nevada, Minnesota, Kentucky, Virginia, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania also had run-ins with Portland Police.