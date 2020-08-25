Reimagine Oregon seeks input on public policy demands

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The Black-led coalition of community leaders known as Reimagine Oregon is seeking public input as it narrows down a wide-reaching slate of priorities.

The organization has announced more than 100 public policy demands, ranging from eliminating in-school arrests to slashing funding at the Washington and Multnomah county sheriff offices.

Each goal comes with its own “timeline to accomplish,” with some expected to be completed as soon as the next legislative session, while others are long term or still largely theoretical. But with the clock ticking, the group seeks public input to narrow the field.

“These deadlines are coming up quickly and we want to know which policies you’d like to see accomplished by September 11th as those timelines come to a close,” Reimagine Oregon said in a newsletter recently.

The group is seeking responses via an online survey available on its website.

“This survey will prioritize answers coming from Black community members,” Reimagine Oregon says.

Take the survey here.

