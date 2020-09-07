Resident says ‘house filled with tear gas’ during riot

He said an officer injured him when he tried to talk to police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland resident said his home was filled with tear gas after police declared a riot on the 100th consecutive night of protests in the city. The declaration was made after someone threw what authorities described as firebombs toward police. More than 50 people were arrested overnight Saturday.

The events unfolded in a residential area of Southeast Portland, near Ventura Park, after police refused to let people march to the East Precinct. When demonstrators decided to march anyway, they were met with a line of police in the middle of SE Stark Street. That’s when someone threw a Molotov cocktail, according to Portland police. A KOIN 6 News crew saw at least two flaming objects thrown that started a fire when they hit the ground. At least one person was injured—their shoes catching on fire.

Police declared a riot and deployed tear gas which filled the neighborhood with clouds of gas.

Southeast Portland resident Elijah Warren says his house filled with tear gas as police declared a riot on demonstrations in the area Saturday night, Sept 5. September 6, 20202 (KOIN)

Some neighbors were caught in the crossfire between protesters and police, and said tear gas leaked into their homes. One man said his home was so full of gas, his 13-year-old son and his friend were screaming inside their home, trying to wash out their eyes in the sink.

“I open the door to the garage that leads to my kitchen—as soon as I open the door, my eyes immediately started burning. The whole house is filled with tear gas,” said resident Elijah Warren. “I don’t even know what it is at the time because I don’t know what’s going on.”

Warren also said he was injured when he went outside to see what was going on. He said he was talking to an officer about the impact the gas was having on his son when another officer came up and hit him, giving him a concussion. Warren said he needed stitches and spent several hours in the hospital overnight.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for a response to Warren’s account, and have not yet heard back.