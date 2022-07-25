This skate shop called Tactics at NW 9th and Davis was burglarized and damaged during protests, June 16, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A now-retired Portland police officer pleaded guilty to an assault during the mass protests in downtown on June 15, 2020.

Scott Groshong, who was undercover and driving an unmarked van at the time, saw the Portland Skate and Snowboard at NW 9th and Davis shop being burglarized. He also saw one man take something from the store and run across the street.

He “recklessly drove” into the man, causing serious injuries. He also didn’t report the collision with the man to anyone in the chain of command — a supervisor, his police report or to the DMV.

But the incident was caught on video by someone who lived in the area.

Because of the nature of the incident, the Multnomah County DA’s Office asked for outside investigative help from the Marion County DA.

Groshong, 52, pleaded guilty to assault and misconduct and was sentenced to 3 years probation, 80 hours of community service and also had his police certification revoked.

The case against the injured person, who allegedly stole the item from the store, is still under investigation by the Columbia County DA’s Office.