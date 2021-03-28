Right-wing, left-wing protesters clash during rally in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A right-wing rally outside the state capitol in Salem was met with counter-protesters, resulting in some scuffles between the two groups.

The first event billed as the Freedom Rally on social media in February. A second event appeared soon after, named Fascist Free 503, indicating a counter-protest to the Freedom Rally, according to Salem Police.

Salem police arrested a protester at the Oregon State Capitol and are announcing “please return to your cars and go home” pic.twitter.com/Q77LYClkXv — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) March 28, 2021

Around noon, dozens of people wearing black clothing and ballistic vests and carrying firearms, bats, skateboards, umbrellas, shields and gas masks arrived on the capitol mall grounds, Salem Police said.

Members of the group started hitting vehicles draped in flags indicating right-ring causes with paint-filled balloons as they drove by.

During one altercation, the window of a vehicle was smashed. It is unclear whether the window was smashed from the inside or outside.

Police officers also used crowd-control munitions and arrested a protester near the Capitol.

A man who pulled out a handgun after protesters attacked his car was detained in Salem. (Zane Sparling/Portland Tribune)

After police pushed protesters onto the Capitol lawn the group marched into town, where another man in an American flag-themed car had his brake lights and window smashed after he pulled over, the Portland Tribune reported. The man then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the assembled crowd — then threw himself on the ground as police moved in and detained him.

At least two left-wing protesters were arrested as well.

Zane Sparling from the Portland Tribune contributed to this report.