Riot declared in Eugene, 8 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What began as a Black Lives Matter demonstration ended as a riot in Eugene Saturday.

Demonstrators first clashed with armed counter-protesters in the evening before several arrests were made late into the night.

The first deviation from the peaceful protest was when a man fired a gun into the air above about 300 protesters and counter-protesters taking place in front of the U.S Federal Courthouse, according to local police. The man was quickly apprehended and arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

The counter-protest dispersed around 10 p.m., according to Eugene Police. Around that time someone from the crowd launched fireworks toward the Courthouse. EPD said officers did not interfere with the primary protest happening at that time because no property was being damaged nor were there any signs of violence.

Damage to a building in Eugene. July 25, 2020 (Eugene Police Department)

The group marched to the Lane County Jail about 15 minutes later where members were seen throwing fireworks into the employee parking area and lighting smoke bombs.

Later in the evening, the group formed at West 8th Avenue and Charnelton Street where instances of vandalism began, according to police. Starting from roughly 10:45 p.m., protesters were seen tagging several buildings, removing outdoor tables from restaurants, breaking windows, and ripping down street signs.

By 11:30 p.m., officers gave admonishments to the group that the assembly was unlawful as the crowd size was still over 200, according to EPD. One member in the crowd rolled a dumpster into the roadway, while others tried to start fires at the Courthouse.

A support vehicle drove behind the group as they occupied all lanes and blocked one-way traffic

eastbound on Broadway. The driver was quickly arrested and sparked additional arrests of the nearby protesters.

Officers were engaged by subjects throwing rocks at them near 8th Ave and Lawrence just before midnight. EPD said officers in return used Pepperball munitions.

It was around this time that EPD said a bystander was assaulted by a member of the riotous crowd.

Officers continued to take projectiles as they followed the group into the Jefferson Westside neighborhood. At Jefferson St and West Broadway, officers released two canisters of tear gas, forcing several members of the crowd to leave the area.

A total of seven adults and one minor were arrested as a result of Saturday night’s riot, according to EPD.