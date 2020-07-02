‘Rioters’ damage Lane County Jail; one arrested

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A 28-year-old Eugene man faces multiple felonies after a riot erupted outside the Lane County Jail Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Noah Whitewolf was among more than 100 people who began protesting outside the jail around 9 p.m. Authorities said the protesters took over 5th Avenue in downtown Eugene and later moved behind the jail.

Protesters threw lit fireworks into the jail’s parking lot, then tore down 2 sections of chain link fence around the jail. Officials said cars were spray painted and the window of several cars were broken. Other protesters went to the front of the jail and set an American flag on fire.

Lane County deputies used pepper balls to get control of the area, authorities said.

Whitewolf was arrested in the jail’s parking lot and faces felony charges of rioting, assaulting a public safety officer and criminal mischief.

In a statement, Sheriff Cliff Harrold said they support peaceful protest, but this was not.

“This was a riot, and it took significant resources away from calls for service from community members (not involved in the riot) needing emergency law enforcement response,” Harrold said.