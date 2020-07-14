Rose City Justice to lead march from Revolution Hall

Tuesday is the 47th consecutive day of protests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement are taking place Tuesday in Portland, marking the city’s 47th consecutive day of protests.

Rose City Justice announced on social media it will lead a march from Revolution Hall to Pioneer Courthouse Square starting at 6 p.m. Organizers urged participants to follow state rules by wearing face coverings and keeping social distance. They also asked people to bring gloves and hand sanitizer.

The Buddhist Peace Fellowship organized a group meditation event supporting the Black Lives Matter cause. The hour-long event was expected to start at 7 p.m. at Chapman Square. Organizers said participants can expect to “sit with the suffering caused by racist violence and police brutality and with the wish for all beings to be safe.” People should wear masks and practice physical distancing.

Night 46: Riot, arrests

On the 46th consecutive night of protests in Portland, multiple arrests were made and police declared a riot outside the Portland Police Association Headquarters.

The riot was declared in North Portland in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Earlier, demonstrators had gathered in Kenton Park on North Brandon Avenue and then marched to the Portland Police Association Headquarters.

PPB said five people were ultimately arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of interfering with a police officer and 2nd-degree disorderly conduct. One person is also charged with four counts of pointing a laser.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.