Several protests to be held in Salem on New Year’s Day

Protesters hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for a special session to discuss COVID-19 relief measures. State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during the third special legislative session. (AP Photo/Sara Cline)

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are preparing for several protests planned in Salem on New Year’s Day.

The protests are expected to take place at the Oregon State Capitol, Brush Pasture Park and Mahonia Hall (the official residence of Gov. Kate Brown), Oregon State Police said. The events may also impact traffic near those locations.

Authorities are urging people to keep the protests peaceful and respect the law.

OSP troopers and Salem police officers will be present at the protests to help keep the events safe for participants and people in the community, prevent criminal behavior, protect property and keep traffic moving normally. Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office will also provide assistance.

The events planned for New Year’s Day come on the heels of an unlawful assembly at the State Capitol as lawmakers met for a special legislative session.

Protesters gained entry to the State Capitol early Monday, Dec. 21, and tried again that afternoon to enter while lawmakers convened to vote on pandemic relief and an eviction moratorium extension, among other topics. Four people were arrested throughout the day for charges including trespassing and assaulting a police officer.

