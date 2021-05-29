Salem rally for George Floyd sustains racial justice movement 1 year later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crowd held a rally outside the Capitol building in Salem Saturday to remember the life of George Floyd.

Last Tuesday was the anniversary of Floyd’s death. Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The viral video of the incident sparked continued protests over the last year.

Speakers at the rally in Salem told KOIN 6 News that the continued activism has helped bring awareness to police brutality and everyday acts of racism. But the work is far from over.

“Even after a year of protesting, we still need more, we’re still not at that point of equity, we’re still not at the place where people of color feel safe in their community and feel that they have the same standing as anyone else who is just another human being like themselves,” said Claire Snyder, who was at the rally on Saturday.

Snyder also said demonstrations moving forward should also prioritize representation, so that young people of color can see people that look like them marching and leading the cause.