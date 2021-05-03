Spa manager: ‘I shouldn’t have to replace windows’

Business owners left to clean up after May Day riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spa Sasse’ Manager Michelle Moore tries to stay optimistic but said she is frustrated with what the COVID-19 pandemic and frequent destructive demonstrations have done for business.

The spa’s display case window was smashed again for the second time Saturday night during a May Day demonstration that later turned into a riot.

Several Starbucks locations were also damaged, including the store on Southwest Jefferson Street and 3rd Avenue, as well as the store on Southwest Main Street and 2nd Avenue and the store in the Pioneer Courthouse square.

Police arrested six people that night. Two were already wanted on charges for previous demonstrations. Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office officials said four cases are still being screened by attorneys for legal sufficiency.

No charging decisions have been made yet. The other two cases are still in pre-trial status.

Similar demonstrations have been happening for months in Portland with some people vandalizing buildings and setting fires near Portland Police precincts and other businesses across the city.

Many of the people who participate in these demonstrations often advocate for abolishing police, prisons and ICE on both social media and at these demonstrations.

On top of the broken windows, Moore said they also had a break-in and theft this year. Now they lock their doors at all times, even during the day.

“I shouldn’t have to replace windows, that’s something that (shouldn’t) be happening in downtown Portland,” she said. “It’s not something I think of as being regular.”

Moore said getting customers to come downtown has been tough because of everything that’s happened.