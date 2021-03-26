‘Stop Asian Hate’ rally set for Portland’s Harrison Park

Harrison Park on SE 84th in Portland, as seen on a city website March 26, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local organizers plan a rally in Southeast Portland Friday afternoon in the wake of a rise in targeted crimes and attacks on members of the Asian community.

“Stop Asian Hate” is slated to begin at 4 p.m. Friday at Harrison Park on SE 84th. A number of speakers are expected along with food vendors and t-shirt screen printers.

Organizers said “the hundreds of cases of violence against Asians, show how xenophobia & anti-Asian sentiment have become more viscous during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

There was another rally this past Tuesday at Revolution Hall not only to condemn the violence fueling this trend but also to call for other changes that root out racism.

Speakers at that event echoed the rally cry, “Learn our names!”, urging allies not to label victims of crimes — like those in the Atlanta shooting rampage — as “foreign” or “other.”

Research shows there have been about 3800 racist incidents in past year.