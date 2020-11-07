String of vandalism continues in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Someone tagged Portland City Hall and others broke windows at a Southwest Portland business Friday night.

A group gathered at Director Park near SW Park Avenue and SW Yamhill Street, according to Unified Command. Law enforcement said officers filled the park before the group gathered to “encourage a safe gathering and discourage any criminal activity.”

The shattered glass door of a Jimmy John’s in downtown Portland, Nov. 6, 2020. (KOIN)

Earlier in the evening, authorities arrested 42-year-old Jared Essig for vandalizing City Hall. A KOIN 6 News crew saw the suspect spray-paint the word “listen” on the building. Essig was charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief.

Someone also broke the glass door at the Jimmy John’s on SW 10th and Yamhill. While the vandalism took place just a block from Director Park, it was unclear who caused the damage.

Thursday night

On Thursday night, the home of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan was damaged by a group, resulting in an unlawful assembly being declared in North Portland.

Two people were arrested and booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center, while one person was criminally cited, according to a Unified Command release.

An unlawful assembly was declared and the group was ordered to leave the area, authorities said, adding that about 40 demonstrators then reconvened outside of the Portland police union’s office on North Lombard. Authorities said the group was warned to stay on the sidewalk and out of the street.