Suspect due in court for Portland protest assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marquise Love, the man who is accused of kicking a man in the head in during a protest in mid-August, will have his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

Love is charged with assault, coercion and felony riot. Police say he beat and kicked victim Adam Haner following an incident in downtown Portland on August 16. According to officers, Haner was trying to protect someone from being robbed.

Love had his first court appearance pushed back to September 2 after he turned himself into police on August 20. He was originally expected to appear in court on August 24, but his defense attorneys requested the extension. Love’s bail is set at $260,000.

Portland police announced they are looking for more suspects in the attack. They say members of the group threatened, assaulted and robbed two women and helped beat Haner.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Submit a tip online or call 503.823.4357.