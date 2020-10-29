Tear gas fills streets as federal officers clash with protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was an active night outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building as tear gas once again filled the streets in south Portland overnight.

Federal officers clashed with protesters as dozens of people came marching around the ICE facility on Wednesday night. According to reports on social media, officers issued warnings over their loudspeakers to not trespass on this property, or else be subject to the use of force or arrest.

It wasn’t long before officers with the Federal Protective Services reportedly started using tear gas on the crowd. In videos posted to Twitter, you can hear explosives going off — which appears to be stun grenades — while clouds of gas fill the air.

According to videos posted on social media, federal agents arrested several people overnight, but no confirmed details on any arrests have been released.

You can see officers take one person to the ground while standing outside the ICE building. Officers also chased some protesters for blocks — as they were either trying to make more targeted arrests or push the crowd back.

We’ve reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Wednesday night’s protest and have not yet heard back. We will update this story when more information is available.

This is a developing story.