Teen accused of umbrella assault on federally deputized officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office is pursuing charges against a teenager accused of assaulting a federally deputized Portland Police officer at a demonstration in early October.

On Oct. 6, a crowd marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building on South Macadam Avenue.

Within minutes of arriving, protesters began blocking traffic and some were seen shining lights into the eyes of the Federal Protection Officers who were standing outside the building, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Others threw rocks at officers and, at one point, someone in the group threw an incendiary device on the roof, according to PPB.

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly, but the crowd did not leave, according to officials. That’s when police say they saw 18-year-old Skyler Roy Rider holding a “distinct blue and white umbrella” blocking the street alongside other people who were holding shields, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. An officer went to arrest Rider, who allegedly “forcibly jabbed” the officer with the pointed end of the umbrella, causing the officer to “gasp and curl over in pain,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Other officers helped arrest Rider, who now faces charges of civil disorder and assaulting a federal officer.

Rider’s local charges were no-complainted the day after his arrest, according to court records, which means he’s not currently facing charges in circuit court, though a spokesperson for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said they could reinstate the case later if they choose to.

Rider appeared in federal court Monday. When asked for comment, his attorney told KOIN 6 News, “He’s presumed not guilty.”

This is the first federally charged case involving a deputized PPB officer.

Portland officers in the rapid response team were deputized in September ahead of an expected Proud Boys rally and related counterprotests. Mayor Ted Wheeler has since ordered the PPB officers to be undeputized. The US Marshals Office refused.