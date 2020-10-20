Teen faces felony rock-throwing charge during Portland riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager from Washington faces felony charges, after police say he threw rocks and other objects at officers during a riot in mid-August.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against 18-year-old Egan Lawyer on Monday.
The alleged crimes took place late on the night of August 15, outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street, a frequent target of demonstrations over the summer. Police declared a riot just before midnight, then began pushing the crowd away from the building about 45 minutes later.
Officers claimed a man, later identified as Lawyer, was throwing rocks at officers. One officer, who was riding on the outside rails of a riot van, said he was struck in the arm by a baseball-sized rock. Another officer said he was hit with a spent 40mm impact munition casing, which is a round metal can with hardened edges, according to court documents.
Officers said Lawyer stood out in the mostly black-clad crowd because he was wearing a plaid shirt and khakis. Officers chased him through a neighborhood and allegedly found him hiding under some bushes.
Lawyer, who court documents list as being from Goldendale, faces two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, one count of riot, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of escape.
