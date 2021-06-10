Teen pleads not guilty to arson at PPA building

Alma Raven Guido is accused of arson at the PPA building on April 13, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old accused of helping set fire to the Portland Police Association building in April entered not guilty pleas to all 7 charges she faces in Multnomah County.

Alma Raven Guido of Beaverton is charged with arson, riot, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct connected with the incident.

Her attorney, Lauren Regan with the Civil Liberties Defense Center, said, “We are in receipt of a 7-count indictment. She has waived further reading and has entered a not guilty plea on all 7 counts.”

Police said they confiscated bottles full of suspected accelerant and lighters, along with a crowbar, spray paint and a heavy marker from Raven-Guido on April 13, 2021.

Raven-Guido is also being prosecuted for one count of felony riot for a separate incident that took place during an unlawful assembly on Aug. 25, 2020.

Earlier this week, PPA announced they would be moving from their North Lombard location to a spot not yet announced.