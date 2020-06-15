Thomas Jefferson statue hauled away from school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after the statue of Thomas Jefferson was toppled outside the North Portland school named for him, the fallen bronze statue was hauled away by school workers.

Protesters tore it down with ropes on Sunday night and spray painted it with the words,”George Floyd” and “Slave Owner.”

“George Floyd” and “8:46” spray painted on one side of the base of a Thomas Jefferson statue at Jefferson High School in North Portland on June 14, 2020. (KOIN)

Jefferson, one of the Founding Fathers and the author of the Declaration of Independence, owned hundreds of slaves.

The Black Lives Matter march on Sunday began at Jefferson High School, but the statue was pulled down after most demonstrators left the area to head to Alberta Park. The school has the highest percentage of African-American students in Portland high schools and the graduation rate has climbed from 54% to almost 90%.

“Slave Owner” spray painted on one side of the base of a Thomas Jefferson statue at Jefferson High School in North Portland on June 14, 2020. (KOIN)

Ronnie Manus, who graduated from Jefferson High School in 1969, said he understands why the statue was taken down.

“It was bittersweet actually, being an African-American, knowing the reason it came down but being a proud Jefferson graduate,” he told KOIN 6 News. “I hate to see it go, but believe it has its purpose for leaving.”

There are bigger racial issues than a statue and a name, one prominent graduate told KOIN 6 News.

“Some of the racism that has occurred over the years, the boundary changes, the bond measure … Jefferson is the second oldest school and not had a bond passed to work on the old decrepit school — that’s the racism involved in that is what i want to talk about,” said Tony Hopson.

Others see the symbolic event of removing the statue as part of a new movement of change.

“We will never go back,” Darrell said. “This is a transformative time. The younger generation is not going to turn a blind eye.”

