Tigard Police: ‘Downtown core did not deserve this’

Graffiti covers boarded-up businesses near the Tigard Police Department where a riot was declared shortly after a group protesting the police killing of a domestic violence suspect gathered Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2020. (KOIN)

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Tigard reacted to a violent riot on Thursday that caused “significant damage” to businesses in the downtown corridor.

“We understand anger, we understand frustration. But we cannot accept random property damage and violence to be the form of outcry,” Tigard Police Chief McAlpine said during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“Downtown businesses did not deserve this.”

Demonstrators had gathered in Tigard Thursday night to protest the police shooting of 26-year-old Jacob Ryan MacDuff, a domestic violence suspect, on Wednesday afternoon.

“But there’s a bigger issue here about policing, what people want from their police department,” McAlpine said.

Authorities said officers responded to a domestic disturbance report at the Edgewood Manor apartment complex near SW Hall Boulevard and SW Bonita Road on Wednesday just after 4 p.m., where they tried to arrest MacDuff in his vehicle when they found he was armed with a knife.

MacDuff “refused to surrender to police,” according to investigators, and a struggle ensued that ended when a Tigard police officer shot and killed MacDuff. The name of the officer has not been released. Authorities say the shooting is being investigated by the Washington County Major Crimes Team.

Thursday night, about 100 protesters marched toward City Hall and the Tigard Police Department, when police said they started tagging public and private property and vandalized several businesses. An unlawful assembly was declared around 8:45 p.m., and minutes later a riot was declared when protesters started to break windows at the Tigard Police Department, according to authorities.

Twenty-year-old Zane Saleem Bsoul was arrested and charged with riot.