TIMELINE: 50 days of Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday marks 50 days of consecutive protests in downtown Portland in response to the killing of George Floyd in late May, as protesters prepare for another night of demonstrations in the blocks near police and federal buildings.

Federal, state and local lawmakers have blasted the response of federal law enforcement agencies to the protests, which has included Homeland Security and Border Patrol, increasing tensions between demonstrators.

Meanwhile, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has repeatedly used the term “violent anarchists” to describe protesters, including in an interview with Fox News. He did not grant an interview to a local news outlet during his recent visit to Portland.

