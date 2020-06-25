‘Tiny’ Toese arrested for parole violation after alleged CHOP assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Right-wing protester and “Proud Boy” member Tusitala “Tiny” Toese has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail for violation of probation.

According to court records, he was spotted in the area now known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest or “CHOP” in Seattle earlier this month. The report says he was also involved in an assault near the area and did not receive permission from his community corrections officer to travel to Seattle.

That violates his probation rules.

Toese has been spotted near protests in Portland as well. He was on probation for an assault incident dating back to 2018.