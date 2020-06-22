Trump calls out Portland for statue toppling, flag burning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First at his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally on Saturday and then again by posting a snippet of the speech to Twitter on Monday, President Donald Trump called out Portland protesters for the razing of a George Washington statue.

In the clip, Trump called the group who toppled the statue “leftist radicals” and called on senators to come up with legislation to establish if someone burns the American flag, they go to jail for one year. Trump’s suggestion was met with loud roars of approval from the crowd.

This came after a group of about 20 people met at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 57th Avenue at the site of a large bronze statue of George Washington on Thursday night. Some wrapped the statue’s head in an American flag and lit the flag on fire after pulling it down.

Thursday was the 21st day of protests in Portland sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Despite the statue toppling, the night was relatively quiet.

Two groups — Rose City Justice and Lavender Caucus — hosted a sit-in rally at Jefferson High School in the evening where community members shared their experiences with racism to a crowd of a few hundred. The group did not hold a march.