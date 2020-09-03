Trump orders review of funding to Portland; Cuccinelli speaks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A memo from President Donald Trump has ordered the review of funding to Democratic cities that have seen protests against racial injustice this summer, including Portland.

The Wednesday memo was directed to U.S. Attorney Barr and Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought and names the cities of Portland, Seattle and New York: cities that have seen protests turn violent.

“Unfortunately, anarchy has has recently beset some of our States and cities,” the memo read.

It went on to describe some of the nightly protests in Portland, which are nearing 100 days as of Wednesday, focusing on the tension in July between demonstrators and federal officers who had been sent there as a result of a separate executive order from June regarding the protection of federal monuments.

“These rioters have repeatedly tried to destroy property in the city, including the Federal courthouse,” the memo stated, adding that state and city leaders “have taken insufficient steps to protect the Federal courthouse, and initially rejected offers of Federal law enforcement assistance.”

Most federal officers have since left Portland following a reported deal struck in late July between Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Vice President Mike Pence; however, protesters have since clashed with federal officers at the ICE facility in Portland.

One-on-one with Cuccinelli

Acting Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told KOIN 6 News the federal government isn’t obligated to give money to “irresponsible” subsidiary levels of government.

Cuccinelli said it’s time for Brown to call on the National Guard to help stop the chaos — chaos that turned deadly Saturday when 39-year-old Aaron J. Danielson was shot and killed.

“The goal of overwhelming presence is to not use force — it is to not need to use force, it is to deter violence before it occurs and Governor Brown and Mayor Wheeler between them have the ability to accomplish that and yet they refuse to use the tools at hand to do that,” Cuccinelli said. “She has over 7,800 guardsmen who even Mayor Wheeler asked for in early June and Gov. Brown refused to use them.”

DHS Secretary Chad Wolf sent a letter to Wheeler, saying Wheeler must restore law and order in Portland or the federal government will have no choice but to protect American citizens.

As far as potentially pulling funds from cities like Portland, Cuccinelli said the federal government wants only to achieve peace.

“We will examine those areas where funding can be denied to Portland and other cities that simply refuse to enforce law and order — the most basic responsibility of government, public safety, particularly where they have the tools to do it,” he said.

Lawmakers respond

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee responded to the memo, calling it “illegal” and “a sham.”

“It is just the latest baseless, petty and divisive move by President Trump to distract from his abject failure to protect Americans from COVID-19. With more than 185,000 lives lost on his watch, we won’t forget,” Inslee said. “The president cannot and will not defund us. He is not a dictator and laws still apply to him. While we’re calling our lawyers, he should call his public health experts. This will not stand.”

Mayor Wheeler took to Twitter to voice his criticism.