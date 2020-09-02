Trump targets Brown in tweet: ‘Some things just don’t get any crazier’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Donald Trump once again targeted Oregon Governor Kate Brown in an early morning tweet on Wednesday.

President Trump shared an article about how some sheriffs in the area say they will not be sending their deputies to help with protests in Portland — like Governor Brown’s plan had asked for. In the tweet, he said, “Some things just don’t get any crazier. Just call me Kate, problem over!”

Some things just don’t get any crazier. Just call me Kate, problem over! https://t.co/86SCqZ05ZG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Brown’s strategy, which was released Sunday, will utilize more local, state and federal law enforcement resources to help the Portland Police Bureau spend more time on investigations and arresting violent protesters. The plan calls on Oregon State Police to continue assisting the PPB while the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will need to maintain enough space in its jail to hold anyone booked for violent behavior.

But Brown has also asked the Clackamas and Washington county sheriff’s offices and the Gresham Police Department to provide personnel and resources to the PPB. All three agencies told KOIN 6 News they didn’t know about the request until Brown released her plan on Sunday — and each agency has declined the request.

Meanwhile, Oregon State Police troopers responding to the ongoing protest-related unrest in Portland have been federally deputized, state police confirm.

State police tell KOIN 6 News they’re working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to review arrests made by troopers assigned to Portland for potential prosecution. The troopers assigned to Portland have been cross-deputized by the U.S. Marshals.

KOIN 6 is working to get a response from Brown.