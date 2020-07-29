Trump on Portland: ‘We’re not leaving until they secure their city’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite Oregon Governor Kate Brown announcing certain federal officers will be pulled out of Portland by Thursday, President Donald Trump said the federal agents are “not leaving until they secure their city.”

Speaking to members of the press on Wednesday morning, Trump said if local leaders do not secure the city, the administration would further intervene.

“If they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice — we will have to go in there and clean it out,” Trump said. “We will do it very easily. We are prepared to do it.”

He again called the protesters “anarchists and agitators,” saying the federal agents have arrested many already.

“They need to clean our their city and do it right or we’re going to clean it out for them.”

Shortly after President Trump made his remarks, however, Governor Brown tweeted out a statement on the federal presence — announcing certain officers will, in fact, be leaving.

“After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland,” she stated in one tweet.

Brown continued the statement in another tweet, saying, “Our local Oregon State Police officers will be downtown to protect Oregonians’ right to free speech and keep the peace. Let’s center the Black Lives Matter movement’s demands for racial justice and police accountability. It’s time for bold action to reform police practices.”

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf confirmed the news, saying in a statement that federal officers will be replaced with Oregon State Police.

“That plan includes a robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland,” he said.

“The Department will continue to maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure. This has been our mission and objective since the violent, criminal activity began.”

The news comes after reports that Mayor Ted Wheeler was also in discussions with the White House to have troops removed. Other reports on Tuesday said more officers were being deployed.