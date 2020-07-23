Turner: ‘Hardesty is part of the problem in Portland’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner lashed out at City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty after she said she believes PPB officers started fires during protests in order to justify attacking.

In an interview with Marie Claire that was published Wednesday, Hardesty said she has “no doubt in my mind” that Portland police are “lying about the damage—or starting the fires themselves—so that they have justification for attacking community members.”

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell told Marie Claire in an email response that Hardesty’s statement “strains credulity. … This allegation is completely false.”

Turner, who has been outspoken in his condemnation of the protesters and his frustration with city leaders, released a fiery statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Politicians bent on power, perpetuating misinformation and untruths, are just as guilty of using their privilege to hijack this movement as the rioters who are committing violent acts, burning, and looting.” – PPA President Daryl Turner

“With statements like this, it has become completely clear that Commissioner Hardesty is part of the problem in Portland,” Turner said.

“If Commissioner Hardesty has evidence of her outlandish accusation, she should immediately produce it. Of course, there is no such evidence. This is just one more example of Commissioner Hardesty putting her personal political agenda ahead of the best interests of the citizens of Portland.”

Turner said he has invited elected officials to stand at the front during the protests and no one, including Hardesty, has accepted the invite.

“Politicians bent on power, perpetuating misinformation and untruths, are just as guilty of using their privilege to hijack this movement as the rioters who are committing violent acts, burning, and looting,” Turner said. “Both actions are causing destruction and chaos at a time when our communities are pleading for leadership and meaningful change.”

Hardesty is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.