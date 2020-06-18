U-Portland removes statue of explorer William Clark

A statue of explorer William Clark on the campus of the University of Portland, as seen on their website, June 17, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A statue of explorer William Clark was removed from the University of Portland Wednesday, with the other figures in the same sculpture expected to be removed on Thursday.

The statue of Clark “had been vandalized a couple of times in the past few days,” University of Portland spokesperson Michael Lewellen told KOIN 6 News. “Because it had become a target and was even part of a hit list circulating on social media, we removed it as a precautionary move for our campus.”

Lewellen said the remaining figures will be removed as a precaution.

The monument to the explorer was sculpted by U-Portland art professor Michael Dente and dedicated on December 11, 1988.

This move by University of Portland comes days after a statue of Thomas Jefferson was vandalized and toppled, then removed, from the Jefferson High School campus in Portland.